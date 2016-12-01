Select Menu

A  lady by the name Dayo Adeleke, has been stabbed to death by his male domestic servant.


The incident occurred at Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday night.


It was gathered that trouble started after the woman, who is preparing to get married in few months time, refused to give the chef part of his salary.

Suspect

The chef, it was gathered, demanded N15,000 from his N27,000 monthly salary but the woman turned down the request.


An argument reportedly ensued between the duo and the Cameroonian stabbed the woman to death before fleeing the scene.

