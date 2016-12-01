there is no where the distinguish senator mentioned Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara by name.”



He however said that, “For the records, we want to state that the Rt Hon Speaker was elected by the votes of members of the House of Representatives. There may well be silent supporters and well wishers of the Honourable Speaker from far and near some of whom he may not be aware of.”



The statement read in part: “However, reports published in both online and print media insinuated that senator Peter Nwabaoshi referred to Dogara.



“Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara does not have a relationship, political or otherwise with former Governor James Ibori of Delta State to warrant the insinuations in the statement credited to Senator Nwaboshi, and had never had one,” he stated.

House of Representatives Speaker , Honourable Yakubu Dogara, on Friday said that former Delta State governor, James Ibori, did not support his emergence as speaker of the House as being claimed by Senator Peter Nwabaoshi.A statement issued by the Speaker’s Special Adviser Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, said that the statement credited to the Senator was not true.According to him, “We have watched the video clip and noticed that