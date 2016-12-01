The family of the young girl who died after her plane was diverted to Shannon has raised more than $20,000 to bring her home.





The Air Canada plane was flying between Toronto and London on Christmas Eve when the 10-year-old girl took ill and the flight was diverted to Shannon Airport.





Young Madra was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead by doctors.





As one of her sisters Fidelia explains on a Go Fund Me page set up to help with their expenses, Madra was travelling with her three sisters as part of a Christmas trip to visit family in Nigeria:





Our mom flew ahead of us. Our beautiful youngest sister Madra (10) was with us. She took ill on the plane and despite the efforts of some kind medics on board they could not save her. We have been in Ireland since then, waiting to take our dear sister back to Canada.









“The Irish police and medical teams and Air Canada have been very helpful in this situation,” she adds.





The fundraising page sought to raise $15,000 but since it was launched on Tuesday it has already significant surpassed that and is now above $20,000. The page has received over 300 separate donations, many from Irish names and some with condolences in Irish.





Fidelia says the funds are to be used to bring the young girl home and to bury her.





“Any help you can give will be deeply appreciated by our family during this time of devastation and grief. Madra was the light of our lives, she brought joy and happiness to our household and we will never be the same without her, however we will keep her memory alive. Thank you.”



