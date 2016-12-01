A 33-year-old man, Segun Ogunlusi, who allegedly killed his mother, Abimbola Ogunlusi, on Tuesday, December 13, 2016, says he killed her because she persistently asked him for sex.





The suspect was paraded at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Tuesday by the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.





It had been reported that Segun had killed his mother and had dumped the corpse in a soakaway on Oketunde Street, Molatori, Ogijo, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.





Segun said that he was provoked by his mother’s alleged incessant sex demand, saying that he could no longer endure it.





He said, “I killed my mother because she had been demanding sex persistently from me.





“She said if I had sex with her, I would be free. On a particular Tuesday, two of us were at home; she was in the kitchen when I walked up to her, stabbed her in the stomach and she died.





“I poured kerosene on her corpse in a bid to burn her, but the corpse did not burn. Later, I dumped the corpse in a soakaway.”





Segun, who looked remorseful, said he regretted his action.





“I regret everything I did,” he said.



