Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State yesterday narrated how his convoy was attacked in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government of the state.









El-Rufai in a statement issued by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, said he was in Kafanchan Tuesday with his entourage to hold the state security council meeting when three women led protesters to ask him certain questions.









He said, “I listened to three of the women who led the protesters as they asked me questions. I answered them and even invited them to a larger meeting, but they went on rampage and burnt the residence of the local government chairman.”









The governor confirmed he and his entourage were pelted with stones and that window glasses of some of the vehicles in his convo y were broken after he addressed some demonstrators.









It was observed that Kafanchan was calm as the curfew imposed on the local government area on Monday was still in place and most people remained in their houses hoping for the curfew to be lifted.









In Kaduna, there was slight tension when it was confirmed that the governor’s convoy was pelted with stones and cars in his convoy smashed while he was whisked away through a different route from the one he intended using, to escape some youths who had blocked the road.









The governor appealed to citizens not to respond to the treatment meted to him by the protesters in Kafanchan, saying he regarded it as part of the burden of leadership.



