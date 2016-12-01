Suspected rapists have allegedly killed a man near the Old Police Station in Gbazango area of Kubwa, Abuja, while evangelizing to them.

Sources said the man, who was identified to be a pastor was killed after he caught the rapists defiling a young girl in the area on Monday evening.

It was learnt that the man was on his way home when he saw some men raping the girl.

“He confronted them urging them to stop but the men attacked and killed him.

“He started preaching to them that they should deviate from evil act and they shouldn’t allow the devil to use them,” the source said.

“The rapists gave deaf ears to his preaching and went ahead to rape the girl. He tried to stop them and it was in the process that they attacked and killed him,” he source added.

As at the time of filing this report, the FCT Police Command PRO, ASP Anjuguri Manzah, could not reply to a text message sent to his mobile phone on the incident.



