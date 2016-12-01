e Police College in the area, to encourage my people to be interested in education. ”All these efforts are aimed at making education popular and attractive in the area” as well as “attracting Federal Government attention to the area.”

The release further stated: ”My administration has invested heavily in education and infrastructure because the two sectors are key to the development of any state or nation.” On his advice to youths of his hometown, Ogboko, who paid him a solidarity visit, he said: ”Youths should love one another and shun all forms of crime.” It was the view of the governor that ”what you need now is education and not money. Some of the youths in the area do not show interest in education.”

Source:Vanguard

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, yesterday, said he located Eastern Palm University and Police college to his home town, Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government, to encourage education among his people.Okorocha stated this in a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo. According to the release,”I located the Eastern Palm University at Ogboko, and th