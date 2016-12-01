Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday thanked Lagosians for the massive support given to his administration in the outgoing year, assuring that he would work assiduously to ensure that the State is taken to the next pedestal in 2017, especially in the area of physical and social infrastructural development.







The Governor, in his New Year Message to Lagosians released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said the State Government has earmarked several developmental projects which it intends to undertake in 2017, restating that he remains totally committed to his promise to deliver a vibrant, non-discriminatory, clean, prosperous and safer Lagos.







He said while the State witnessed significant improvements in its performance indices due to the massive investment on its tripod of Security, Infrastructure and Job Opportunities in 2016, more emphasis will be placed on sustaining the growth in 2017 through people-oriented programmes and policies which cut across education, health, agriculture, housing, tourism, environment, among others.





“In 2017, we shall carry out fundamental reforms on all our modes of transportation – Roads, Water and the Walkways. In this wise, an integrated transport management system is a priority.







“The State Government will embark on the Urbanisation of the Marina axis, Waterways Channelization, establishment of more Parks and Gardens as well as the Community Sports Centres and Stadiums in different locations across the State,” he said.





The Governor, however, urged Lagosians to continue to cooperate with his administration, especially in the area of prompt payment of taxes, while charging them to continue to keep the peace saying that it is only in an atmosphere of peace and stability that meaningful projects and programmes can be carried out.





While wishing Lagosians a prosperous and more fulfilling New Year, the Governor assured that the government would continue to judiciously distribute the State’s commonwealth and ensure that the ongoing social and infrastructural development gets to every part of the metropolis, adding that as the State prepares to celebrate the Golden Anniversary of its creation, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the prosperity of the past five decades is sustained.







“I promised Lagosians a government of inclusion, I do not intend to renege on that promise. We would continue to work 24 hours round the clock to deliver on our promise to ensure a Lagos that works for all,” Governor Ambode said.





Meanwhile,as 2016 gradually comes to an end with heightened activities across the country, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has congratulated Nigerians on the success of road safety campaign in the outgoing year, assuring that the Corps will remain vigilant in the coming year to ensure sustained safer road environments in the country. Oyeyemi stated this in his new year message in which he appreciated the positive contributions of Nigerians to the successes recorded by the FRSC in the outgoing year.





According to Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC in a press release , Oyeyemi said these contributions were evidenced by less cases of road traffic crash and fatalities recorded in the year, especially during the yuletide period. While applauding the motorists for adhering strictly to the traffic rules and regulations during the just celebrated Christmas festivity, the Corps Marshal called for sustained enthusiasm, FRSC will continue to work with relevant stakeholders in the collective determination to make the nation's roads safer.





The Corps Marshal disclosed that FRSC's 2016 strategic goals were centred on improved fleet regulation and sustained stakeholders' consultation; collaboration with states on improved road safety administration; improved enforcement and public education, saying these led to appreciable reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities in the outgoing year. "In order to sustain the tempo of the operational activities in the new year, FRSC Commands nationwide have been directed to increase their enforcement on speed violation, lane indiscipline, overloading and prompt removal of wreckage from the highways," the Corps Marshal stated.





Oyeyemi particularly commended staff of the FRSC for displaying uncommon commitment to road safety campaign in the outgoing year, pointing out that the minimal cases of road traffic crash and obstructions recorded during the year, especially during the yuletide period were due to the increased vigilance of the staff at the identified corridors.





The FRSC Boss expressed satisfaction with the level of engagement the Corps had with relevant road safety stakeholders in the outgoing year, and expressed optimism that with sustained support of all Nigerians, the nation will attain the targets of the ongoing United Nations Decade of Action For Road Safety: 2011-2020.

"As we enter 2017 with renewed vigour, let me reassure members of the public that FRSC will not rest on its oars in the commitment to restoring sanity to the nation's highways," he stated.



