Kano was thrown into shock yesterday following reports of the demise of a 19 years old limbless girl, Rahama after a brief illnes









Rahama died at her Lahadin Makole’s home, Warawa local government area of Kano on Christmas day and had since been buried according to religious rite.









The physically challenged lady lived her entire life without limbs in a bowl and survived on alms. Late Rahama’s stunted growth caught media attention a couple of months ago and drew philanthropists within and around Kano.