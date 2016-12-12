in our presence. One of the case was referred to the High Court.

The FRSC Unit Commander , Ojota ,ACC Kehinde Hamzat in company of ACC Ojerinde and Etuk informed our crew that the directive of the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye OYEYEMI on full road safety compliance is being followed to the latter.Most of the offenders spoken to accepted committing the offense but pledged to turn a new leaf..

Several vehicles including trailers , trucks, private vehicles and buses were seen impounded.The Unit Commander said ,no stone will be left unturned as we gradually ease into the week of Xmas to make sure that Nigerians imbibe the tenets of safe driving .

Some of the offenses were over speeding,over loading and use of telephone

The mobile courts set up to try road violators are now in full operation especially in Lagos State.CKN News visited the sitting of one of the courts at the FRSC OJOTA UNIT COMMAND office at the old toll gate along the Lagos Ibadan expressway today to assess the situation..Over thirty road traffic offenders were prosecuted,fined and sentenced