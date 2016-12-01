Fleeing Boko Haram suspect ha s been arrested in Ikorodu, Lagos.



Boko Haram terrorists, who fled Sambisa Forest after it was captured at the weekend, are believed to be finding their way into communities.



Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who broke the news of the arrest during the reopening of two Borno State major roads, which were shut in 2013 because of the insurgency, did not give further details on the arrest.



The Federal Government called for increased vigilance among Nigerians as Boko Haram escapees seek to integrate themselves into communities far and near.



Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, congratulated “the gallant troops of the Nigerian military for finally seizing the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists,” and urged Nigerians “to continue to support the troops as they clear the remnants of the terrorists who are now on the run”.



‘’We urge Nigerians to keep our gallant and victorious troops in their prayers, and to also imbibe the mantra of ‘if you see something, say something’ as a way of ensuring that no escaped terrorist is able to wreak havoc in their communities. It is also important to know that now that they have been dispossessed of their fortress, the Boko Haram escapees will intensify their cowardly attacks on vulnerable targets if only to maintain an illusion of terror.





But there should be no panic because the worst is over.’’



Gen. Buratai urged troops to pursue fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and intercept them. He spoke before Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima cut the tape to re-open the two major roads – Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga.



He told the troops: “You must maintain the momentum of the operation. We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are. We must not allow them to regroup.”