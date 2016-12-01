Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, December 25, 2016 / comment : 0

There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of the Lagos plant of Nigerian Breweries Plc in Iganmu, Lagos.

The fire which started early in the morning has been put under control by men of the Lagos State Fire Service supported by the Brewery fire team and other nearby corporate organisations.

There were no injuries or fatalities arising from the fire. Only empty bottles, plastic crates and some sections of the bottle holding bay were impacted by the fire. Brewery operations were not disrupted by the incidence.

We thank all stakeholders who have called to clarify or support the Lagos Brewery at this time.
Regards.

Kufre U. Ekanem
Corporate Affairs Adviser
Nigerian Breweries Plc
+234 7038992759; kufre.ekanem@heineken.com

