Faridah Alli-Balogun, the two-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by some gunmen after her mother was killed during a traffic robbery at Asolo bus stop, Ikorodu Road, has been freed.





It was learnt that the girl was released by her captors after the family negotiated with the kidnappers and paid an undisclosed ransom.





It had been reported that Aisha and two other persons were killed by the bandits, who also whisked away several victims after the operation through the waterways in the area.





Aisha was reportedly trying to flee the scene with her daughter when she was shot and her daughter abducted.





It was also reported that the assailants shot at people who ran into a bush around the bus stop, leading to more casualties.





The development had prompted the state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, to seek details of the victims from their relatives to assist in the police rescue mission and the arrest of the suspects.





“We gathered that two lives were lost while militants were firing and that some persons were kidnapped. No family member of those involved has shown up. The relatives of the victims should report at the nearest police station. It is when we have information about the victims that we can act more decisively,” the CP had said.





A source close to the family told our correspondent on Tuesday that Faridah was released after negotiation.





“The father negotiated with the kidnappers and the baby was released. But he does not want to say anything about the incident for now. The police were not instrumental to the release of the girl,” he said.





A friend of the deceased’s husband, Segun Fajol, said on Tuesday that Faridah regained freedom at about 8pm on Monday, adding that she was in good condition.





He said, “Faridah has been reunited with the family and she is very fine. The father does not want further publicity about the situation.”





The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed that Faridah had regained her freedom.



