Select Menu

DANGOTE GROUP

DANGOTE GROUP

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

COLUMNISTS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » CKN NEWS WISHES TO THANK THE FOLLOWING ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS FOR THEIR SUPPORT IN 2016
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, December 31, 2016 / comment : 0

ntel
Abia State Government

Akwa Ibom State Government

NCC

Zenith Bank

FRSC

Lagos State Government

Dangote Group

UBA

Kogi State Government

YANDI



As the year 2016 rolls to an end, we wish to thank the following State Government, Agencies of Government, Corporate Organizations and individuals for their support ,patronage for the CKN News brand.

Without your support, we probably wouldn’t be where we are today. We pledge to continue to uphold best practice in the discharge of our duties..

Others include,Mr Emeka Nwosu,Mr Osa Irabor,Mr Ikeddy Isiguzo,Mr Myke Ikokwu etc

Your support has brought us this far and we continue to count on it in the coming year.

God bless You ..Happy New Year.

EDITORIAL TEAM OF CKN NEWS

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú