|ntel
|Abia State Government
|Akwa Ibom State Government
|NCC
|Zenith Bank
|FRSC
|Lagos State Government
|Dangote Group
|UBA
|Kogi State Government
|YANDI
As
the year 2016 rolls to an end, we wish to thank the following State Government,
Agencies of Government, Corporate Organizations and individuals for their support ,patronage
for the CKN News brand.
Without
your support, we probably wouldn’t be where we are today. We pledge to continue
to uphold best practice in the discharge of our duties..
Others include,Mr Emeka Nwosu,Mr Osa Irabor,Mr Ikeddy Isiguzo,Mr Myke Ikokwu etc
Your
support has brought us this far and we continue to count on it in the coming year.
God
bless You ..Happy New Year.
EDITORIAL
TEAM OF CKN NEWS
