- Sambisa conquest: Governors, IBB, others hail Buhari, military
- Alleged N25b scam: EFCC rejects ex-governor’s settlement terms
- Tinubu hails fall of Sambisa forest
- New rules: NSE in frenzy for January changeover m
- Olubadan to battle One million boys
- CBN keeps faith with forex utilisation
- The year of, em, whatchalicallit
- NDE trains 23,512 in vocational schemes
- Still a wink in the dark
- Mixed grill for stakeholders
- A hoard of challenges trail sector
- CBN, Heritage Bank provide N2b agric loan to Triton Aqua Africa
- Events that shook Judiciary in 2016
- Politician greets Tinubu, APC faithful at Christmas
- Boxing Day: Fun seekers throng parks, beaches
- Judges’ prosecution can’t end judicial corruption, says ex-Ekiti AG
- Obaseki, deputy play Santa Claus at IDPs’ Christmas party
- No way you would’ve defeated me, Trump slams Obama
- Trends likely to shape fashion business in 2017
- Salary fraud: Ganduje suspends director, nine others
- ‘FG dishing out diversionary stories’
- Our people undergoing hardship –APC
- Why 2017 budget is flawed
- Gunmen kill four grandchildren, nine others in Delta, Rivers
- Buhari playing into enemies’ hands, says Jibrin
Home » Newsheadlines » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..TUESDAY 27TH DECEMBER 2016
Tagged with: Newsheadlines
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments