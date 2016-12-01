Select Menu

» » CKN NEWS NEWSPAPER HEADLINES..MONDAY 26TH DECEMBER 2016
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, December 26, 2016 / comment : 0



·         Suspend Magu, SGF, Muslim students tell Buhari

·         Dutse residents laud President Buhari, military over capturing of Sambisa forest

·         Army chief urges troops to pursue, intercept fleeing Boko Haram terrorists

·         Outgoing UN scribe reclaims top spot in South Korean Presidential poll survey

·         Group berates Bauchi commissioner over resignation, allegations

·         Gunmen abduct corps member, 2 women on Abuja-Lokoja road

·         Motorcycle thief rams into truck, dies at Madalla

·         CBN sells N40bn treasury bills

·         Between Buhari, Babachir and resignation

·         Bauchi APC gets interim party officials

·         Med-View: Why we left passengers' luggage in London

·         CBN releases $1bn for raw materials, others

·         Recession: Maharaji ji seeks price control, ban on luxury goods

·         British singer, George Michael, dies at 53

·         SSS 2 girl, 5 others killed in night attack on Goska, near Kafanchan

·         Cheap recipes to beat malnutrition

·         Father cries out over missing son

·         Food security: Oyo farmers despatch S.O.S. to govt

·         Dogara, senators snub Bauchi APC meeting

·         Madonna, Elton John pay tributes to George Michael

·         Buratai asks troops to pursue, intercept fleeing Boko Haram terrorists

·         Jigawa community lauds Buhari, military for capturing of Sambisa forest

·         NNPC vows to find lasting peace in Niger Delta

·         Several bodies found at Russian Plane crash site, as singer escapes death

·         Bloody Christmas: 10 killed in fresh attack in Kaduna

·         Governors, others hail Buhari on recapturing Sambisa Forest

·         Dogara @49: I have more confidence in youths – Buhari

