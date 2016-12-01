It was a night of fun,music and glamour as the MD/CEO of Bodex Group ,Florence Bodunrin Hungbo aka Bodex hosted her friends and fans to a one in town celebration in Lagos on the 27th of December, 2016.





The event which took place at Bite Billionaire Lounge on Adeniyi Jone Ikeja, Lagos was a night to remember.





In attendance were Next Movie Star Reality Show MD, Sola Fajobi, Actress Adediwura Gold, Actress Liz Dalsilva, Bala (Martell), Muyiwa (Eko Dun), Wale (MD Bite Lounge), Cynthia Shalom (Next Movie Star 2015 winner), Shina (editor/writer).





Also present were Ayobami ladipo (CEO Porsche Classy), Tolu (MD/CEO Total Wrap), Adrian (MD Car Lovers), Tito (Teetocrylics), Ekpo, Frank (Dbanj’s manager), Tami and many others.





Choice wine and nice music was the order of the day.



