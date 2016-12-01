It’s was a mega shut down in the city of Abuja as celebrities and who is who in the society gathered at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton, Abuja for the ‘Goodwill Ambassador Awards/Miss Goodwill Ambassador Nigeria’.





It was a night of glitz and glamour as 37 contestants converged for the pageant and beautiful and talented Jennifer Iferenta won the Miss Goodwill Ambassador crown, coming out as ‘MGAN 2016 Western Nigeria Queen’ in grand style.





Jennifer Iferenta is a Mass Communication Student of National Open University. She started as a teenager with her own home teaching initiative for toddlers; afterwards followed her dreams of being a model then moved on to showbiz with the name ‘Nifer’ working as an Artist Manager, PR and project manager. She has worked with names such as JJC, DJ Humility, H-Records, Donna Diva and K-Nations Records. Jennifer also runs a brand, printing, souvenirs and PR Company.





She obviously is a multi-talented / multi-tasking young lady. In her words, “I enjoy doing whatever makes me happy, work hard but do only what brings me happiness and fulfillment in the long run”.



