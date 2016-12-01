President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration is willing to discuss with the people of the Niger Delta region and has asked the people of the region to come forward for talks with the government in the interest of the economic development of the region and the country.

He stated this yesterday when residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, paid him Christmas homage at the presidential villa, Abuja.

President Buhari said his administration would persuade the people of the region to sheathe their swords and come to an amicable solution towards managing the resources in the oil rich region.

Speaking on the challenge posed to the government by agitators in the Niger Delta, he said he would seek a peaceful means of ending the problem.

“For our friends in the Niger Delta area, we will persuade them that they should please sit down with us and agree to manage our resources rather than think of fighting it out,” he stated.

He also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with his administration as he seeks to tackle the socio-economic problems militating against the growth of the country, noting that the growth and development of the country and Nigerians was uppermost on his mind.

“I want you to talk to people to be patient with the government. We are always thinking about our country and we are thinking about our people.

“God has given Nigerians a lot of resources, both human and material; we better do the right thing for our children and grandchildren.



“I assure you that the country and the people of the country are always uppermost in our minds. With our performance in the North East, Nigerians know that this government is serious,” Buhari said.