A delegation of the Atiku Media Office (AMO) on behalf of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid a condolence visit to the family of late Sir Richard Azoro in Abuja on Wednesday, 21 December 2016.





They were received by Lady Susan Richard-Azoro wife of the deceased.





The delegation was led by the Head, Atiku Media Office, Mazi Paul Ibe Deputy Head, Alh. Olusola Sanni.





Also in attendance were the son of the deceased, Mr Azubuike Azoro and other members of the family.



