Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has accused the leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State of planning to bomb him while travelling in a plane.





Wike explained that the target was for the state APC to get rid of him in its desperate bid to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in the state.





Maintaining that no one had the ability to destroy what God had blessed, the governor added that the opposition party in the state was not happy that he was paying workers’ salaries and pensions to retirees despite the economic recession.





Wike, who spoke on Thursday at a thanksgiving service organised by the state PDP in Port Harcourt, criticised those calling for bloodshed in the state for selfish reasons.





The governor said blood would continue to flow in their families.





He explained that God would continue to grant him victory no matter how hard the APC leaders in the state planned to eliminate him.





“They said they will blow the plane that I will board. You are plotting, do you know whether God will blow your own plane before that time?” the governor said, adding that the state was under constant assault by the leaders of the opposition party.





Reacting, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, said the allegation by Wike underscored the extent the governor had become frightened by his (Wike) own shadow and past iniquities.





Finebone added that Wike’s utterances at the PDP event in Port Harcourt on Thursday was symptomatic of someone caught committing a crime and decided to pour dirt on anyone in sight.





“Governor Wike’s accusation that the APC is planning to bomb his plane simply underscores the extent the governor has become hysterically frightened of his own shadows and his past iniquities.





“It is quite unfortunate that Governor Wike has become helpless in dealing with the outcome of his past actions, but constantly suffering psychological relapses.





“However, it is unfortunate that for want of credible defence of the many serious accusations against him, Governor Wike is resorting to raising wild accusations against the APC.





“Nigerians now have a proof of the person that prides himself in threatening to kill people and definitely the person is not of the APC,” Finebone added.





But describing Rivers as a peaceful state, Wike stressed that the APC was planning to cause crisis in order to create a wrong impression.





Observing a minute silence for those who were killed during the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun election in the state, the governor maintained that the APC used security operatives to kill and intimidate those who insisted that there would be no rigging.



