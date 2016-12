A new Speaker for Abia State House of Assembly has been sworn in less than 24 hours after another speaker was elected following the impeachment of the former Speaker..The new Speaker is, RT. Hon. Chikwendu Kanu of Isialangwa South State constituency .The other Speaker who was initially elected yesterday resigned.But CKN News investigation revealed that he is from the same Federal Constituency Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency with Gov Okezie Ikpeazu, hence he resigned on personal grounds since the Governor and Speaker can't come from the same federal constituency